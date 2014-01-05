Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 5, 2014
1. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Spotted at LAX, Reese Witherspoon neutralized pretty floral loungers with a white long-sleeve top and a military-inspired jacket. Her accessories included shades, layered delicate necklaces, a Goyard tote and studded Valentino sandals.
-
January 5, 2014
2. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Expectant mom Stefani skillfully concealed her bump in an all-black ensemble that boasted a blazer, zippered skinnies and open-toed booties. A gold necklace and reflective shades completed her look.
-
January 5, 2014
3. Julianne HoughWHAT SHE WORE To run errands,Hough went the casual route, throwing on a gray denim topper over a pale printed mini dress with black ankle boots.
January 5, 20141 of 3
Reese Witherspoon
WHAT SHE WORE Spotted at LAX, Reese Witherspoon neutralized pretty floral loungers with a white long-sleeve top and a military-inspired jacket. Her accessories included shades, layered delicate necklaces, a Goyard tote and studded Valentino sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM