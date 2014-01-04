Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 4, 2014
1. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE Snapped out and about in Los Angeles, Jaime King stood out in a chic dark camel Leon Max double-weave wool coat over a pale-pink plaid shirt tucked into MiH bodycon jeans. Cool shades and knee-high black boots completed her look.
January 4, 2014
2. Rachel ZoeWHAT SHE WORE New mom Zoe stepped out looking fabulous in a cape-like coat and flared jeans that she accessorized with a gold necklace, a chunky bracelet, round sunnies and a wool wide-brim hat.
January 4, 2014
3. Beyonce KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Not one to shy away, Beyonce stood out in a sequin-sleeved graphic sweatshirt that she paired with leather oxblood pants and matching over-the-knee high-heeled boots.
Jaime King
