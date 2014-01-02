Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 2, 2014
1. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE To help mark the opening of David Jones' boxing day sales event, Rose Byrne worked a water-printed Dion Lee dress.
-
January 2, 2014
2. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Gwen Stefani strolled in Los Angeles in a black ensemble and a kimono style cover-up. The expectant star finished the look with colorful shades and black lace-up L.A.M.B. booties.
-
January 2, 2014
3. FergieWHAT SHE WORE Fergie hosted the west coast edition of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in a Rubin Singer sequined gown with a thigh high slit.
-
January 2, 2014
4. Miley CyrusWHAT SHE WORE Miley Cyrus arrived at Britney Spears's Las Vegas show in a Calvin Klein crop top, a vintage Issey Miyake skirt and Versace shoes.
-
January 2, 2014
5. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Alba made a splash at LAX Airport with her daughter Haven in a Paige Denim shirt and Mink Pink pants.
