Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 1, 2014
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba headed to the Ralph Lauren spring/summer 2014 show in pretty pale pink midi skirt, a black long-sleeve knit sweater and black accessories, all by the designer. Jewelry wise, she wore Jamie Wolf earrings and an EF Collection ring.
-
January 1, 2014
2. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE In Saint-Tropez, France, Richie was spotted in a black sleeveless top and printed wide-leg pants with a matching top tied around her waist. She completed her vacation look with aviators, black sandals, a printed purse and a chunky gold chain necklace.
-
January 1, 2014
3. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Out and about, Gwen Stefani took to the streets in a pair of printed white pants that she styled with a sleeveless black top and caged booties.
-
January 1, 2014
4. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE The ever-stylish Kerr paired her cool tie-dye tee with a black thigh-high slit maxi skirt, an oversized bag and studded Chloe boots.
-
January 1, 2014
5. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Out and about in Paris, Olivia Palermo dressed up a little white skirt with a snow leopard blouse, a decorative belt, an electric-blue purse and neutral cut-out heels.
January 1, 20141 of 5
Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE Alba headed to the Ralph Lauren spring/summer 2014 show in pretty pale pink midi skirt, a black long-sleeve knit sweater and black accessories, all by the designer. Jewelry wise, she wore Jamie Wolf earrings and an EF Collection ring.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM