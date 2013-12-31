Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 31, 2013
1. Kate MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE At the Tusk Awards, new mom Kate Middleton blew everyone away in a pale gold sequin Jenny Packham evening gown with a crystal motif.
December 31, 2013
2. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts sparkled at the Oscars in a custom Giorgio Armani design and Neil Lane diamonds.
December 31, 2013
3. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Adams look luminous in a bronze strapless Gucci dress that she paired with black criss-cross Gucci peep-toes.
December 31, 2013
4. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Elizabeth Banks stole the show at The Hunger Games: Catching Fire Berlin premiere in a fully embellished Elie Saab gown with a sweetheart neckline and thin metallic belt. A silver Kara Ross clutch and drop earrings polished off the look.
December 31, 2013
5. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE At the AMAs Swift took home the Artist of the Year award in a belted strapless metallic Julien Macdonald micro dress with a cut-out illusion panel, completing the all-over gold look with high-shine Jimmy Choos.
December 31, 2013
Kate Middleton
