Look of the Day
-
1. Lupita Nyong'oWHAT SHE WORE At the Paris premiere of 12 Years a Slave, Lupita Nyong’o was a vision in monochromatic red, matching her sequined Elie Saab dress with David Yurman studs and pumps.
-
2. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum was a vision in blue. She wore a button-down tucked into a zippered pencil skirt and pointy-toe pumps for a top-to-toe navy ensemble. She accessorized with a snakeskin bag and a stack of bangles.
-
3. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington matched her Giambattista Valli midi dress with a Nancy Gonzalez clutch and Christian Louboutin pointy-toe pumps for an all-white look.
-
4. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Danes debuted strawberry-blonde tresses at the Late Show with David Letterman, matching her new hair color with a striking all-red ensemble: a floral lace Giambattista Valli dress, a matching overcoat and red Christian Louboutin pumps. The actress completed her monochrome look with earrings and a ring by Graziela Gems.
-
5. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE Steinfeld went monochromatic. She accessorized her sleeveless Sportmax dress with an envelope clutch and Jimmy Choo heels for all-over cobalt blue look.
