Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 29, 2013
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE At the Fox All-Star Party, the ever-stylish Diane Kruger was at it again, turning heads in a striking strapless asymmetrical printed geometric Mary Katrantzou dress. Her accessories were more subdued: A white Edie Parker clutch and ankle strap Stuart Weitzman heels.
-
December 29, 2013
2. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE At Comic-Con, Steinfeld mixed prints, pairing a green-and-white long-sleeve top with a flared skirt, both by Bibhu Mohapatra. Soft blue ankle-strap Robert Clergerie heels topped it off.
-
December 29, 2013
3. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Knowles hit the stage at Intermix's 20th Anniversary bash in a printed blouse and trousers from DVF, gold jewelry and T-strap stilettos.
-
December 29, 2013
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo viewed the latest Temperley London collection in printed separates including a black and white blouse and pointy-toe Manolo Blahnik pumps.
-
December 29, 2013
5. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr bared her midriff in a printed Peter Pilotto dress and added black accessories at the annual Global Green party.
Diane Kruger
