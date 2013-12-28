Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 28, 2013
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo accented her LWD with a stunning statement necklace, a black-and-white printed clutch and colorful tasseled strappy heels.
December 28, 2013
2. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Biel was at her loveliest in a plumed Marchesa design that she paired with the label's crystal-embroidered clutch, nude pumps and a serpentine necklace at the Cannes premiere of Inside Llewyn Davis.
December 28, 2013
3. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE At the Chanel couture show in Paris, Kristen Stewart gave the label’s iconic tweed jacket her own spin, teaming it with black short shorts, black moto gloves, black strappy Jean-Michel Cazabat heels and strategically placed gunmetal bangles.
December 28, 2013
4. Salma HayekWHAT SHE WORE Hayek sat front row at the Balenciaga spring/summer 2014 show in Paris in belted graffiti-like black-and-white graphic print dress, styling it contrasting shades, drop earrings, satin black bag and open-toed booties.
December 28, 2013
5. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE At the Fendi Buggies bag launch, Solange Knowles showed up in head-to-toe Fendi, wearing a mixed-print geometric shift and three-strap heels while aptly carrying one of the Buggies.
