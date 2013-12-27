Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 27, 2013
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Gwyneth Paltrow hit the Iron Man 3 premiere in a navy, teal, and silver Antonio Berardi gown.
-
December 27, 2013
2. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna brought the fire to the Grammys in a red Azzedine Alaia gown and Neil Lane diamonds.
-
December 27, 2013
3. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE At the Don Jon premiere, Julianne Moore stunned in a sheer and embroidered black Jason Wu column. She kept everything else to a minimum except for a gold Fred Leighton bangle.
-
December 27, 2013
4. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara hit up the premiere of Her at the 8th Rome Film Festival in a white strapless Balenciaga mini with a sheer cape-like overlay. For shoes, she stayed in the same palette, stepping out in white leather strappy B Brian Atwood sandals.
-
December 27, 2013
5. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE At The Hunger Games: Catching Fire premiere, Jennifer Lawrence dropped jaws in a belted sheer two-tone gray knitted Christian Dior Couture gown that she styled with Anita Ko jewelry and a black Roger Vivier box clutch.
December 27, 20131 of 5
