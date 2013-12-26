Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 26, 2013
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively made an entrance at the Gucci spring/summer 2014 show in Milan. She wore a butterscotch belted dress with crossover detailing, a nude clutch and bronze metallic heels, all by the brand, that she accented with a stack of gold bracelets.
December 26, 2013
2. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams attended a breakfast celebrating women in entertainment in a nude leather-and-cashmere dress and black leather sandals, both by Calvin Klein Collection. A set of danglers completed her look.
December 26, 2013
3. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE Bullock opted for a sexy leather Asos pencil skirt that she paired with a buttoned top and strappy heels for an all-over black look.
December 26, 2013
4. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington walked the carpet for the ABC upfronts in a red leather Marc by Marc Jacobs sheath and black and gold accessories, including vintage House of Lavande studs.
December 26, 2013
5. Michelle DockeryWHAT SHE WORE At the Miu Miu spring/summer 2014 show, Dockery revved up her look in the label’s sleeveless leather LBD with an embellished neckline and black patent pumps.
