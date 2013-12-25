Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 25, 2013
1. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE At the world premiere of Runner Runner, Jessica Biel opted for a double-breasted tailored Dolce & Gabbana suit that she styled with an ivory blouse, Martin Katz jewelry, Mark Cross box bag and black ankle-strap pumps.
-
December 25, 2013
2. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Emma Stone hit The Amazing Spider-Man 2 photocall in a Band of Outsiders suit and bright red pumps. Tousled locks, Oliver Peoples shades, and a Dana Rebecca Designs ring finished the look.
-
December 25, 2013
3. Miley CyrusWHAT SHE WORE At the 2013 AMAs, Miley Cyrus donned a slightly more conservative look, opting for a white Versus Versace suit with oversized gold safety pins along each side, and black pumps.
-
December 25, 2013
4. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde showed off her décolletage in a stunning black Gucci tuxedo, opting to pair her stunning look with nothing except for black pumps.
-
December 25, 2013
5. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Rosie Huntington-Whiteley suited up in a slim Burberry Prorsum ensemble at the label's Fashion Week show.
