Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 24, 2013
1. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE At the ESPY Awards, Olivia Wilde bared her midriff in a two-piece A.L.C. design: a leather crop top and a red checkered midi skirt. A Rona Pfeiffer skinny cuff, gray clutch and black strappy Jerome C. Rousseau heels completed her look.
-
December 24, 2013
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Diane Kruger signed copies of The Host in chic skin-baring separates: a collared button-up crop top by Carven and a leather pencil skirt by Parisian designer Vanessa Bruno. She completed the look with gray strappy pumps by Christian Louboutin.
-
December 24, 2013
3. Lily CollinsWHAT SHE WORE At the Mortal Instruments: City of Bones premiere in Germany, Lily Collins accessorized her black sleeveless Paper London crop top and black floor-length Halston Heritage tulip skirt with a chunky gold chain necklace and gold Movado cuff watch.
-
December 24, 2013
4. Shailene WoodleyWHAT SHE WORE Woodley bared her midriff in a black neoprene crop to and a kaleidoscope printed silk and beaded fringe skirt, both by Emilio Pucci. She kept everything else to a minimum, with a black Chad Ypon cuff and black suede-mesh Casadei pumps.
-
December 24, 2013
5. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Also at the gala, Richie took to the midriff-baring trend with a bold Alberta Ferretti ensemble that comprised a flower-adorned crop top and a multicolored stripe maxi skirt, accessorizing with a smattering of rings and a black clutch.
December 24, 20131 of 5
Olivia Wilde
WHAT SHE WORE At the ESPY Awards, Olivia Wilde bared her midriff in a two-piece A.L.C. design: a leather crop top and a red checkered midi skirt. A Rona Pfeiffer skinny cuff, gray clutch and black strappy Jerome C. Rousseau heels completed her look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM