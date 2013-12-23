Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 23, 2013
1. Lea SeydouxWHAT SHE WORE Seydoux posed in a Louis Vuitton ensemble, pairing a navy-and-white striped long-sleeve shift with a diagonally striped short-sleeved coat with frayed edges. She matched her strappy heels and clutch with her red lip.
December 23, 2013
2. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez set off her fur-trimmed DVF coat with cat-eye shades, Le Vian diamonds, a leopard print clutch and bright satin sandals outside of Good Morning America.
December 23, 2013
3. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton rode the tube in an embellished By Malene Birger coat, bowed hat, black clutch and suede pumps.
December 23, 2013
4. Olga KurylenkoWHAT SHE WORE Kurylenko stepped out in Vienna wearing a chic black ensemble, including a ruffled topper.
December 23, 2013
5. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE Snapped in Paris, France, Dianna Agron offset her pretty paisley-print dress with a blue ombre-embellished plaid Louis Vuitton overcoat. The finishing touch? Two-tone stacked pumps.
