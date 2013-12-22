Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 22, 2013
1. Beth BehrsWHAT SHE WORE At a holiday event, Beth Behrs shone bright in a blinding metallic Talbot Runhof dress, styling it with black-and-gold strappy heels.
December 22, 2013
2. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Mom-to-be Wilde shrugged on a black leather moto jacket to lend some edge to her black-and-white ensemble. Black ankle-boots and a black Miu Miu handbag completed her look.
December 22, 2013
3. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr blurred the lines between toughness and sexiness with a sheer open-knit sweater, black leather zippered bottoms that she paired with a black carryall and black pointy-toe boots.
