Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 21, 2013
1. Christina ApplegateWHAT SHE WORE On The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Christina Applegate stepped on stage in a color-blocked white-and-blue Pamella Roland sheath with a black wavy embellished side panel that matched her black peep-toe pumps.
-
December 21, 2013
2. Julianne HoughWHAT SHE WORE For a day of shopping in Los Angeles, Hough layered a gray sweater over a black collared button-down with black J Brand leather pants. Sleek black patent brogues and a chic black Celine tote were the finishing touches.
-
December 21, 2013
3. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon mastered street style cool with a printed knit cardigan over a dark gray top, slightly distressed Koral skinnies, layered gold necklaces, a leather-trimmed canvas carryall and tan ankle boots.
December 21, 20131 of 3
Christina Applegate
WHAT SHE WORE On The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Christina Applegate stepped on stage in a color-blocked white-and-blue Pamella Roland sheath with a black wavy embellished side panel that matched her black peep-toe pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM