Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 20, 2013
1. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Out and about in Los Angeles, Kate Bosworth turned to a too-cool moto jacket to toughen her gray tee and black skinnies. Black buckled ankle boots, black shades and a clutch completed her look.
December 20, 2013
2. Jamie ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung softened her leather pants with a cozy white knit and added a dose of glamour with a statement necklace and emerald green pumps.
December 20, 2013
3. Margot RobbieWHAT SHE WORE Robbie promoted The Wolf of Wall Street on ABC's Good Morning America in a Ralph Lauren Collection look: A white-collared-and-cuffed black peplum top with black pants and a black-and-white tote. Her shoe of choice: black patent Casadei leather pumps.
