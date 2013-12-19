Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 19, 2013
1. Kristen WiigWHAT SHE WORE At The Secret Life of Walter Mitty screening, Kristen Wiig had fun with her menswear-inspired Michael Kors ensemble, opting for an oversized bow-accented blouse tucked into black tailored trousers. She kept the bow in the spotlight, with minimal accessories except for House of Lavande rings and Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
December 19, 2013
2. Kiernan ShipkaWHAT SHE WORE Shipka was the picture of girly perfection in a floral RED Valentino dress with a point d’esprit yoke. Black mesh Christian Louboutin pumps completed her look.
-
December 19, 2013
3. Margot RobbieWHAT SHE WORE Robbie effortlessly mixed prints by pairing a leopard-print Paule Ka coat with a gingham-print Oscar de la Renta pencil dress. Nude Casadei pumps completed her look.
Kristen Wiig
