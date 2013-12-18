Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 18, 2013
1. Margot RobbieWHAT SHE WORE At The Wolf of Wall Street premiere, Margot Robbie stole the spotlight in a white one-shoulder Armani Prive gown with a sequined black panel at the waist. Spider pearl earrings and a diamond armor ring both by Jacob & Co. completed her look.
-
December 18, 2013
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo gave her Old Navy cable knit crew sweater some edge with a zippered black leather J Brand skirt, an ornate purse, a gold statement cuff and nude ankle-strap pumps.
-
December 18, 2013
3. Jamie ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung stepped out for The Wolf of Wall Street premiere in a plunging white ruched Cushnie et Ochs dress with a silver fringed clutch and black pumps.
-
December 18, 2013
4. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones was out and about in Los Angeles in a knitted tee with metallic detailing and dark AG jeans, styling her look with gold jewelry, cool black shades, a black Loewe bag and black lace-up ankle boots.
-
December 18, 2013
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE To celebrate her Eyeko collaboration at Sephora, Chung wore a blush pink lace dress that she topped with a gray overcoat and leopard print loafers.
December 18, 20131 of 5
Margot Robbie
WHAT SHE WORE At The Wolf of Wall Street premiere, Margot Robbie stole the spotlight in a white one-shoulder Armani Prive gown with a sequined black panel at the waist. Spider pearl earrings and a diamond armor ring both by Jacob & Co. completed her look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM