Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 17, 2013
1. Julia RobertsWHAT SHE WORE At the premiere of August: Osage County, Julia Roberts gave her menswear-inspired Givenchy ensemble a feminine spin, pairing the tuxedo skirt set with a Pomellato ring and black strappy heels.
December 17, 2013
2. Gabrielle UnionWHAT SHE WORE Union accessorized her white strapless bustier jumpsuit with a mix of gold and white enamel jewelry, and gilded Stuart Weitzman strappy heels.
December 17, 2013
3. Maggie GraceWHAT SHE WORE Grace hit the 8th Annual charity: ball Gala in an inky blue jacquard Pamella Roland mermaid gown with a long beaded black necklace.
December 17, 2013
4. Jessica StroupWHAT SHE WORE Also at the 8th Annual charity: ball Gala was Stroup who chose a neon Halston Heritage draped gown, styling it with a single bangle and nude peep-toes.
Julia Roberts
