Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 16, 2013
1. Miley CyrusWHAT SHE WORE At the Z100 Jingle Ball 2013, Miley Cyrus hit the red carpet in a decidedly refined (and refreshing) ensemble, tucking a white sleeveless MM6 Maison Martin Margiela tuxedo bib blouse into yellow-striped Maison Martin Margiela wide-leg pants. A Lucite Chanel cuff was the finishing touch.
-
December 16, 2013
2. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE At Switch in Beverly Hills, Michele hosted a SodaStream-sponsored charity event in a sexy cut-out Three floor black tea-length dress that she accessorized with a delicate necklace and black Christian Louboutin heels.
-
December 16, 2013
3. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE Kendrick wowed at TNT’s Christmas in Washington in a strapless ivory panne velvet J. Mendel column, adding sparkle with Yellowsmith earrings, bangles by Graziela Gems and EF Collection, and an embellished clutch.
-
December 16, 2013
4. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE At The Honest Company's Baby2Baby Holiday Party, Stefani looked more radiant than ever, spicing up her black top and black leather leggings with a red plaid topper, a gold necklace and buckled open-toed booties.
-
December 16, 2013
5. Naya RiveraWHAT SHE WORE Rivera braved the cold in a belted fur coat over a black leather dress, styling her cold-weather textiles with strappy Stuart Weitzman sandals.
