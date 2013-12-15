Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 15, 2013
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE At the 71st Annual Golden Globe Award Nominations Announcement, Zoe Saldana showed up in printed Sachin + Babi separates: a black-and-white embroidered sleeveless top and a speckled-and-striped embroidered midi skirt that she paired with Red C jewels and black Bruno Magli heels.
December 15, 2013
2. Naomie HarrisWHAT SHE WORE Harris dropped jaws at the Oxfam Charity Gala in a floor-sweeping rose-colored Monique Lhuillier gown with a lace yoke, styling it with a black clutch and diamond earrings.
December 15, 2013
3. Jamie ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung attended the Charlotte Ronson Holiday Party in a white sweater that she belted over a striped pencil skirt. Two-toned ankle-strap heels completed her look.
