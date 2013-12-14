Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 14, 2013
1. Lupita Nyong'oWHAT SHE WORE At the Paris premiere of 12 Years a Slave, Lupita Nyong’o was a vision in monochromatic red, matching her sequined Elie Saab dress with David Yurman studs and pumps.
December 14, 2013
2. Christina ApplegateWHAT SHE WORE Applegate slinked onto the red carpet at the Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues premiere in a long-sleeve pale-pink lace Emilio Pucci gown that she accessorized with a set of statement circular earrings.
December 14, 2013
3. Naya RiveraWHAT SHE WORE At an event honoring women in entertainment, Rivera showed up in a black long-sleeve bodysuit and a black-and-white tweed pencil skirt, both by Michael Kors, with a stack of gold bracelets and gold ankle-strap black Casadei heels.
December 14, 2013
4. Elizabeth OlsenWHAT SHE WORE Olsen elevated a simple white tee and black tailored trousers with a tweed jacket, open-toed booties and gold accessories.
