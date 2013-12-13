Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 13, 2013
1. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE At the Los Angeles premiere of Her, Olivia Wilde was radiant in a cobalt blue skintight David Koma pencil skirt dress with Perspex detailing that she accented with silver-capped Jimmy Choo pumps.
-
December 13, 2013
2. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara stunned at the Her premiere in a cargo metallic leaf jacquard two-tiered top and a matching leaf motif embroidered tulle crepe mini skirt dress, both by J. Mendel, styling it with a gold clutch and see-through platform heels.
-
December 13, 2013
3. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Also at the Her premiere, Adams elevated a black Lanvin dress with statement add-ons, accessorizing it with sparkly belt, David Yurman jewelry, an embellished Valentino clutch and bead-embroidered Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
December 13, 2013
4. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE Kendrick attended an award ceremony for fundamental physics and life sciences in a stunning black Temperley London gown with a sweetheart neckline and a sheer embellished yoke. She picked up on the beading, matching it with a gold Melinda Maria ring and a gold mirrored clutch.
December 13, 20131 of 4
Olivia Wilde
WHAT SHE WORE At the Los Angeles premiere of Her, Olivia Wilde was radiant in a cobalt blue skintight David Koma pencil skirt dress with Perspex detailing that she accented with silver-capped Jimmy Choo pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM