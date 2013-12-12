Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 12, 2013
1. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE At the Oxfam Charity Gala, Rooney Mara gave her white custom one-shoulder Lanvin stunner a moodier spin with a slicked back ‘do and a vampy lip.
-
December 12, 2013
2. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams attended a breakfast celebrating women in entertainment in a nude leather-and-cashmere dress and black leather sandals, both by Calvin Klein Collection. A set of danglers completed her look.
-
December 12, 2013
3. Kristen WiigWHAT SHE WORE Wiig sashayed on the red carpet at The Secret Life of Walter Mitty premiere in a Martin Grant dress with a graphic black-and-white printed bodice and a full tea-length skirt. She accessorized with Vita Fede jewelry and shiny Manolos.
-
December 12, 2013
4. Leslie MannWHAT SHE WORE Instead of dresses, Mann walked the red carpet at the Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues premiere in a white wool satin-lapel tuxedo Viktor & Rolf jumpsuit with a gray overcoat, Irene Neuwirth earrings, a black Edie Parker clutch and black pumps with silver detailing.
December 12, 20131 of 4
Rooney Mara
WHAT SHE WORE At the Oxfam Charity Gala, Rooney Mara gave her white custom one-shoulder Lanvin stunner a moodier spin with a slicked back ‘do and a vampy lip.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM