December 11, 2013
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE At the Van Cleef & Arpels flagship store in New York City, Blake Lively celebrated the redesign in a black bias Marchesa slip dress with pastel floral embroidery, Chantilly lace cut-outs and a tulle flounce skirt. Van Cleef & Arpels jewels and black Gucci heels completed her look.
December 11, 2013
2. Lily CollinsWHAT SHE WORE Collins flew to Dallas, Texas to sit in the front row of the Chanel show in a sequined V-neck cap-sleeved dress with black thigh-high suede boots, both by Chanel.
December 11, 2013
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Nothing injects a touch of luxe like fur. Palermo elevated her black V-neck top and denim skinnies with a Dennis Basso fur coat and olive-green ankle-strap pumps.
December 11, 2013
4. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE At the Parker Party, Mara accented her black Everlane sweater with an embellished Miu Miu peter pan collar, styling it with black James Jeans skinnies, an Everlane tote and bejeweled Miu Miu pointy-toe pumps.
December 11, 2013
5. Michelle DockeryWHAT SHE WORE Dockery got leggy at the Downton Abbey New York City photocall in a blush-pink long-sleeve Miu Miu mini dress embroidered with black floral threadwork, pairing it with EF Collection studs, a dark clutch and champagne satin peep-toes.
