Look of the Day
December 10, 2013
1. Evangeline LillyWHAT SHE WORE Evangeline Lilly swept onto the red carpet at The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug premiere in a black slightly sheer Alberta Ferretti gown with a lace overlay and tiers of tulle at the skirt, keeping all accessories to a minimum, save for studs and a Vita Fede rose gold-and-gunmetal bracelet.
December 10, 2013
2. AnnaSophia RobbWHAT SHE WORE The Carrie Diaries star Robb embraced her wild side and wore a leopard print crop top and a matching pencil skirt, topping it off with a black leather jacket, a cross-body purse and gray suede pumps.
December 10, 2013
3. Karlie KlossWHAT SHE WORE At an in-store appearance in New York City, Victoria's Secret Angel Kloss flaunted her long limbs in a strapless Kaufmanfranco LWD, pairing it with neutral pumps.
December 10, 2013
4. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington partied it up in a cowl neck little black dress, accenting it with gold Louise et Cie heels.
