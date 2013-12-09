Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 9, 2013
1. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE At the American Hustle screening, Amy Adams wore a sexy black Elie Saab gown with lace panels, styling it with Neil Lane jewelry.
December 9, 2013
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger embraced the sheer trend at the 2013 European Film Awards in a sky-blue embellished Valentino Couture creation with a see-through hem. A black clutch served as her only accessory.
December 9, 2013
3. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE Kendrick wowed at the Kennedy Center Honors Gala in a red-hot Elie Saab gown, styling it with Graziela Gems earrings, rings by Dana Rebecca Designs and EF Collection, and a metallic Rauwolf minaudiere.
December 9, 2013
4. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana pulled off an all-white menswear-inspired ensemble, pairing her Lanvin blazer and matching high-waisted trousers with a white top, 5-tier Jamie Wolf earrings, a teardrop EF Collection bangle, a delicate gold necklace and metallic Christian Louboutin pumps.
December 9, 2013
5. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez took a break from skintight silhouettes and went for a strapless floral Bibhu Mohapatra dress, accessorizing it with a black Swarovski clutch, drop earrings, a smattering of bracelets and rings, and white python Christian Louboutin pumps.
