Look of the Day
December 8, 2013
1. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE At the Louis Vuitton Art Basel Beach Barbecue event, Michelle Williams (in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton) was the epitome of chic, effortlessly styling her stripe tiered skirt with a slouchy blue sweater, the brand’s signature checkered clutch and mustard yellow sandals.
December 8, 2013
2. Jennifer GarnerWHAT SHE WORE Garner posed at the Children's Defense Fund's 23rd Annual Beat the Odds Awards in a black Valentino dress with a white lace overlay at the bodice, pairing with black pumps.
December 8, 2013
3. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana topped off her gray cut-out dress with a statement black-and-white Dolce & Gabbana plaid overcoat and nude ankle-strap Christian Louboutin pumps.
