Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 7, 2013
1. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE At the Children's Defense Fund’s 23rd Annual Beat the Odds Awards , Reese Witherspoon sparkled in a cobalt-and-blue jacquard camo-printed Michael Kors dress with gold-strap black Casadei pumps.
-
December 7, 2013
2. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE To celebrate the Charlotte Perriand x Louis Vuitton collaboration, Williams dined in a dual-toned blue beaded Louis Vuitton ankle-grazing dress (from the spring 2014 collection), styling it with black accessories.
-
December 7, 2013
3. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE At the Marrakech Film Festival Waltz With Monica photocall, Cotillard swept onto the red carpet in a layered Christian Dior Couture piece that boasted a navy asymmetric dress over an orange-navy striped maxi.
December 7, 20131 of 3
