Look of the Day
December 6, 2013
1. Kate MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE At the royal premiere of Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, the Duchess slinked onto the red carpet in an ivory Roland Mouret column accented by a diamond necklace and black accessories.
December 6, 2013
2. Naomie HarrisWHAT SHE WORE Harris struck the perfect note at the Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom premiere, walking the red carpet in a black strapless Alexander McQueen gown with gold-embroidered peplum detailing. Her only accessories were a pair of statement danglers and a ring.
December 6, 2013
3. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE At the August: Osage County screening, Rossum went the ladylike approach with a navy silk faille sequin-and-floral embroidered Oscar de la Renta A-line dress, styling it with geometric earrings, an embellished clutch and white Rupert Sanderson pumps.
December 6, 2013
4. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks got in the holiday spirit at Legoland’s tree lighting ceremony in a mixed-print flared Preen dress that she topped with a J Brand leather moto jacket, Jacob amp Co. jewelry and black ankle boots.
