Look of the Day
-
December 5, 2013
1. Gabrielle UnionWHAT SHE WORE At the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater’s benefit gala, Gabrielle Union showed up in a strapless styled Prada gown in a rich shade of emerald green. A diamond wreath at her neck and black T-strap heels completed her look.
-
December 5, 2013
2. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE Bullock premiered Gravity in Tokyo in a strapless blue fit-and-flared Carolina Herrera dress with a floral-embroidered sheer hem, pairing it Martin Katz jewelry and black peep-toes.
-
December 5, 2013
3. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel proved that the cropped trend is here to stay, wearing a black midriff-baring Giambattista Valli top and a black lace skirt. For added drama, she topped off her look with a leather jacket, a sparkly bracelet and black lace Bionda Castana pumps.
-
December 5, 2013
4. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE As the face of beauty brand Cle de Peau, Seyfried fulfilled her spokeswoman duties in South Korea in a graphic red-and-black A-line dress, complementing the two-toned color palette with a bold red lip and black pumps.
