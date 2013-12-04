Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 4, 2013
1. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE At the 2013 SeriousFun London Gala, Keira Knightley styled her pretty tulle long-sleeve Chanel Couture wedding dress for the red carpet with gold strappy Jimmy Choo heels.
December 4, 2013
2. Angie HarmonWHAT SHE WORE At the Ninth Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball, Harmon stunned in a strapless black-and-white ruffled Angel Sanchez gown, with Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
December 4, 2013
3. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele stole the spotlight at the L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth 2013 event in a red Dolce amp Gabbana dress embellished with Swarovski crystals, pairing it with classic Christian Louboutin pumps.
December 4, 2013
4. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Adams struck a pose at the American Hustle premiere in a black-and-white David Koma pencil dress with a sheer hem, accenting the dress with Neil Lane diamond jewelry and embellished black Christian Louboutin pumps.
December 4, 2013
5. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo nailed the menswear trend, topping off her all-black ensemble with an optic-white tuxedo vest. But it was her accessories that shone bright: A stack of bangles, a bejeweled brooch, a Stuart Weitzman clutch embellished with jade gems, and snakeskin pumps.
