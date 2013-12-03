Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 3, 2013
1. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE At the 2013 Autism Ball Allison Williams worked the blue carpet in a frothy black Oscar de la Renta creation, with a lace bodice and tiers of tulle for the skirt. Delicate drop earrings, a black clutch and bold red lip completed her look.
-
December 3, 2013
2. Lupita Nyong'oWHAT SHE WORE Nyong’o went in a girly direction at the Gotham Independent Film Awards, wearing a white strapless bow-adorned Lanvin tea-length dress with red Lanvin pumps.
-
December 3, 2013
3. Naomie HarrisWHAT SHE WORE Harris graced the Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom premiere in a plunging navy blue cady Vionnet gown with net detailing and cape sleeves, keeping the styling to a minimum with a single bangle and black minaudiere in her clutch.
-
December 3, 2013
4. Shailene WoodleyWHAT SHE WORE Woodley attended the 23rd Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in white-and-black Calvin Klein Collection halter dress, simply styling it with nothing except for black ankle-strap heels.
-
December 3, 2013
5. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Instead of stepping into black pumps, Saldana unexpectedly paired her geometric cut-out Elie Saab LBD with cherry-red ankle boots. The finishing touch? An EF Collection ring.
December 3, 20131 of 5
Allison Williams
WHAT SHE WORE At the 2013 Autism Ball Allison Williams worked the blue carpet in a frothy black Oscar de la Renta creation, with a lace bodice and tiers of tulle for the skirt. Delicate drop earrings, a black clutch and bold red lip completed her look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM