Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 2, 2013
1. Kate MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE At the SportsBall, Duchess of Cambridge styled a black lace knee-length Temperley London dress with a bright red Alexander McQueen clutch and black Jimmy Choo pumps.
December 2, 2013
2. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE At the 13th Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco, Cotillard attended the premiere of A Thousand Times Good Night in a tea-length Christian Dior dress with playful candy-colored stripes, pairing it with delicate ankle-strap Dior stilettos.
December 2, 2013
3. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE At the world premiere of The Class of 92, Beckham strutted her stuff in a one of her own designs: A fit-and-flared LBD under a black wool coat with a gold box clutch. Black Casadei pumps completed her look.
December 2, 2013
4. Alicia KeysWHAT SHE WORE Keys lit up the 27th Annual ARIA Awards 2013 in a sunny Stella McCartney gown, complete with a gold belt and a chunky gold chain necklace.
December 2, 2013
5. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Who knew dog-walking could be so chic? Stefani wore cherry-red long-sleeve dress (to match her signature red lip) with black tights, knee-high boots and a black carryall.
