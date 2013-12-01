Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 1, 2013
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE On her way to The Honest Company offices, Jessica Alba was spotted in a laidback-cool look: A black moto jacket over a studded black top with printed pants and buckled boots. A cherry-red tote delivered a punch of color.
December 1, 2013
2. Kristen WiigWHAT SHE WORE Instead of donning a dress, Wiig worked the Anchorman 2 premiere in an all-black Martin Grant jumpsuit, styling it with a black skinny belt, a gold Saint Laurent cuff and Christian Louboutin peep-toes.
Jessica Alba
