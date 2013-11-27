Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 27, 2013
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE At the Winter Whites Gala, Taylor Swift swept onto the blue carpet in a stunning off-the-shoulder Reem Acra creation with a metallic lace bodice over a nude (practically transparent) illusion lining.
November 27, 2013
2. Michelle DockeryWHAT SHE WORE Also at the Winter Whites Gala, Dockery rebelled against the color theme and went for a sexy black Stella McCartney gown, pairing it with a waist-cinching gold belt and diamond De Beers studs.
November 27, 2013
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Snapped out and about in New York City, Parker worked her street style magic, layering a Level 99 denim jacket over a sweater paired with J Brand skinnies, a Zadig & Voltaire cross-body purse, shades and olive-colored kicks.
