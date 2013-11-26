Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 26, 2013
1. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE At the Saban Community Clinic’s 37th Annual Benefit Gala, Emmy Rossum eschewed the usual gowns and went for slightly sheer embellished Naeem Khan separates, styling it with white diamond circular Chopard drop earrings and black strappy heels.
-
November 26, 2013
2. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE To benefit the Kids Company charity, Paltrow co-hosted a dinner with designer Matthew Williamson wearing an ornate flower-embroidered Matthew Williamson column.
-
November 26, 2013
3. Naomie HarrisWHAT SHE WORE At the Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom premiere, Harris glided on the red carpet in a flowy seafoam-green Burberry Prorsum dress with a dramatic key-hole detailing, grounding the color with dark accessories.
-
November 26, 2013
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo bundled up at the Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom premiere in a collar-embellished trench layered over a black blouse and a sequined Burberry Prorsum pencil skirt. A floral necklace and black boots completed her look.
November 26, 20131 of 4
Emmy Rossum
WHAT SHE WORE At the Saban Community Clinic’s 37th Annual Benefit Gala, Emmy Rossum eschewed the usual gowns and went for slightly sheer embellished Naeem Khan separates, styling it with white diamond circular Chopard drop earrings and black strappy heels.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM