Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 25, 2013
1. Miley CyrusWHAT SHE WORE At the 2013 AMAs, Miley Cyrus donned a slightly more conservative look, opting for a white Versus Versace suit with oversized gold safety pins along each side, and black pumps.
-
November 25, 2013
2. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE At the AMAs Swift took home the Artist of the Year award in a belted strapless metallic Julien Macdonald micro dress with a cut-out illusion panel, completing the all-over gold look with high-shine Jimmy Choos.
-
November 25, 2013
3. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry made an entrance at the AMAs in a strapless polka dot Oscar de la Renta ball gown embroidered with flowers. For accessories, she added her own flair with an oversized floral cocktail ring and a yellow “dictionary” Charlotte Olympia box clutch.
-
November 25, 2013
4. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana struck a pose on the red carpet in a printed one-shoulder Roland Mouret gown with a pale blue satin panel at the side, styling it with a single bangle and black ankle-strap Jimmy Choo heels.
-
November 25, 2013
5. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE At the Sydney premiere of Anchorman 2, Dunst went for a sweet and simple look in a polka dot Dolce & Gabbana dress with a bow straps and a flared hem, accenting it with a delicate gold necklace and pale blue ankle-strap sandals.
November 25, 20131 of 5
Miley Cyrus
WHAT SHE WORE At the 2013 AMAs, Miley Cyrus donned a slightly more conservative look, opting for a white Versus Versace suit with oversized gold safety pins along each side, and black pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM