Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 24, 2013
1. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE As the new face of Biotherm, Leighton Meester promoted the beauty brand in a floral-and-striped long-sleeve Marchesa Voyage top and matching wide-leg pants with nude Casadei pumps.
-
November 24, 2013
2. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Lawrence arrived at the Late Show with David Letterman in a sleeveless white top and white-and-gray striped pencil skirt, both by Thakoon, topped with a camel Burberry Prorsum peplum coat. Two-toned strappy Narciso Rodriguez heels and delicate gold EF Collection dagger studs and necklace served as the finishing touches.
-
November 24, 2013
3. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana stepped out in a black wool sheer striped top and silk skirt, both from Calvin Klein Collection, accessorizing her all-black look with silver python Loubs, Joan Hornig and Dana Rebecca Designs earrings and Graziela Gems rings.
-
November 24, 2013
4. Florence WelchWHAT SHE WORE Welch stayed true to her own aesthetic in a neutral long-sleeve embellished Valentino gown with gold-embroidered panels, pairing it with a red-and-gold box clutch and gray pumps.
Leighton Meester
