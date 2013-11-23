Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 23, 2013
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE The accessories savant Olivia Palermo pared down her usual add-ons, accenting her dark green sequined Whistles top and pencil skirt with a gold bracelet, a gold clutch and animal-print Stuart Weitzman pumps.
-
November 23, 2013
2. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman got leggy in a silk georgette chemise Naeem Khan LBD with ivory threadwork embroidered on sheer raglan sleeves. Strappy Jimmy Choos completed her look.
-
November 23, 2013
3. Kristen WiigWHAT SHE WORE Wiig lit up the Sydney premiere of The Secret Life of Walter Mitty in a citrus-colored J. Mendel dress with jacquard, mesh and lace panels. Picking up on the black hemline, she paired her look with black Christian Louboutin heels.
-
November 23, 2013
4. Karlie KlossWHAT SHE WORE Model Kloss looked statuesque in a black lace and hammered satin Roland Mouret gown, simply styling it with a gold bangle and a black clutch.
-
November 23, 2013
5. Lizzy CaplanWHAT SHE WORE Caplan did graphic black-and-white right with a gold-belted houndstooth-on-houndstooth print Reem Acra dress, pairing it with a black clutch and black strappy Aldo sandals.
