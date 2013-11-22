Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 22, 2013
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE At the opening night after party for the Manhattan Theater Club’s production of The Commons of Pensacola, Sarah Jessica Parker got in the celebratory spirit in a metallic earth-toned ensemble, with a Sonia Rykiel boucle jacket over a rose gold silk lame Rochas pleated dress, and bejeweled t-strap heels.
November 22, 2013
2. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift amplified her sultriness in a sheer maroon Herve L Leroux body-hugging knit dress that she styled with Neil Lane jewelry and sheer black booties.
November 22, 2013
3. Gabrielle UnionWHAT SHE WORE Union flaunted her figure in a plunging nude sheath dress with satin panels. Stacked gold bracelets, a black-and-gold clutch and black platform heels completed her look.
November 22, 2013
4. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Longoria looked like a Grecian goddess in a white draped one-shoulder Versace Collection gown with yellow and black accents. She gave her look a gilded touch with a gold Cartier bangle and gold Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
