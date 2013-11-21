Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 21, 2013
1. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE At The Hunger Games: Catching Fire premiere, Elizabeth Banks glammed it up in Jenny Packham separates: a black wool bustier top and pants embellished with silver crystal beading. Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, an Edie Parker clutch and black Louboutins completed her look.
-
November 21, 2013
2. Karlie KlossWHAT SHE WORE Kloss looked snug in a Coach ensemble, mixing winter textiles with a turquoise sleeveless rabbit fur tunic and high-waisted leather pants that she styled with an oversized white clutch and black pumps.
-
November 21, 2013
3. Naomie HarrisWHAT SHE WORE Harris brought back hints of spring and summer in a flirty mixed-print floral shift, pairing it with navy open-toed heels.
-
November 21, 2013
4. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto elevated a black blouse and plum high-waisted tapered trousers with an ornately embellished topper, a gold belt and Coach accessories.
-
November 21, 2013
5. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE At the Homefront Las Vegas premiere, Bosworth dazzled in a Swarovski crystal embellished Fendi dress. But she didn’t stop there, piling on more sparkle with H. Stern jewelry, a silver Fendi clutch and silver Louboutins pumps.
November 21, 20131 of 5
Elizabeth Banks
WHAT SHE WORE At The Hunger Games: Catching Fire premiere, Elizabeth Banks glammed it up in Jenny Packham separates: a black wool bustier top and pants embellished with silver crystal beading. Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, an Edie Parker clutch and black Louboutins completed her look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM