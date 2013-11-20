Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 20, 2013
1. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE At the Jaguar F-Type Global Reveal event, Miranda Kerr made an entrance in a pale blue-and-white cut-out top and a matching printed pencil skirt, both by David Koma, accenting her look with gold Shylee Rose jewelry, a white silver-trimmed Smythson envelope clutch and white Christian Louboutin pumps.
November 20, 2013
2. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams struck a ladylike note in a purple lacquer tweed L’Wren Scott tea-length dress with gold jewelry and black pumps.
November 20, 2013
3. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham hit the London Global Gift Gala in pieces from her eponymous line, which included a dark long-sleeve blouse and a black maxi. She added a pop of color and sparkle with sapphire and diamond Harry Winston drop earrings.
November 20, 2013
4. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE At the Frozen premiere, Bell charmed in a two-toned gray Sachin + Babi halter dress with floral appliques at the bodice, styling her look with a white Christian Louboutin clutch and black strappy heels.
November 20, 2013
5. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Longoria slinked onto the red carpet at the London Global Gift Gala in a Victoria Beckham design that boasted sheer and lace detailing at the straps.
