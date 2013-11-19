Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 19, 2013
1. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE At The Hunger Games: Catching Fire premiere, Jennifer Lawrence dropped jaws in a belted sheer two-tone gray knitted Christian Dior Couture gown that she styled with Anita Ko jewelry and a black Roger Vivier box clutch.
November 19, 2013
2. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks hit The Hunger Games: Catching Fire premiere in strapless orange Versace gown with linear gold detailing at the bodice, picking up on the metallic with gold Melinda Maria earrings, Jennifer Fisher rings and a copper Rauwolf clutch.
November 19, 2013
3. Kiernan ShipkaWHAT SHE WORE Shipka looked endearing on the red carpet at The Hunger Games: Catching Fire premiere in a black Miu Miu skirt set with green floral embellishments at the collar and pockets, pairing her look with , strappy Jimmy Choos.
November 19, 2013
4. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE At the Homefront press conference, Bosworth promoted her new film in a light two-toned crop top and matching belted high-waisted skirt, both by Alexander McQueen. She stayed true to the color scheme with white Christian Louboutin pumps.
November 19, 2013
5. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson proved that a LBD is never boring, choosing a long-sleeve mesh dress with a keyhole detailing and a sexy thigh-high slit. She teamed her look with diamond studs, a gold ring and multicolored pumps.
