Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 18, 2013
1. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE Angelina Jolie wowed at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Governors Awards in a Swarovski embellished Atelier Versace gown. Diamond earings and a sleek chignon finished the elegant look.
-
November 18, 2013
2. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE At the Governors Awards, Amy Adams dazzled in a strapless purple Vivienne Westwood gown. She accessorized with Irene Neuwirth jewelry and an Edie Parker clutch.
-
November 18, 2013
3. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE Nikki Reed looked youthful at the TeenNick Halo Awards in a geometric-print Camilla and Marc dress, white Giuseppe Zanotti pumps and a black clutch.
-
November 18, 2013
4. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Emma Stone hit The Amazing Spider-Man 2 photocall in a Band of Outsiders suit and bright red pumps. Tousled locks, Oliver Peoples shades, and a Dana Rebecca Designs ring finished the look.
-
November 18, 2013
5. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Emma Roberts celebrated the H&M store opening in New Orleans in a black shift dress with sheer details and black strappy sandals.
November 18, 20131 of 5
