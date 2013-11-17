Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 17, 2013
1. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE At the Stand Up for Gus event, Nikki Reed looked sharp and chic in a metallic white Smythe blazer over a white sheer top tucked into skinnies. A nameplate bar necklace, a black envelope clutch and hot pink pumps completed her look.
November 17, 2013
2. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE At the Paris premiere of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Lawrence took everyone’s breath away in a black pleated Christian Dior Couture dress with a sheer asymmetric panel that she dramatized with an Ana Khouri diamond ear cuff, black Christian Louboutin sling-backs, a sleek ‘do and vampy lip.
November 17, 2013
3. Michelle DockeryWHAT SHE WORE To celebrate Erdem, Dockery dined in the designer’s honor in a leather-and-lace Erdem dress with feather appliques, styling it with Graziela Gems ear cuffs, a black leather Smythson clutch and black Casadei pumps.
November 17, 2013
4. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Danes debuted strawberry-blonde tresses at the Late Show with David Letterman, matching her new hair color with a striking all-red ensemble: a floral lace Giambattista Valli dress, a matching overcoat and red Christian Louboutin pumps. The actress completed her monochrome look with earrings and a ring by Graziela Gems.
