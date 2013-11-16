Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 16, 2013
1. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE At the Fendi Buggies bag launch, Solange Knowles showed up in head-to-toe Fendi, wearing a mixed-print geometric shift and three-strap heels while aptly carrying one of the Buggies.
November 16, 2013
2. Jamie ChungWHAT SHE WORE At the 2013 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Chung looked red-hot in a cut-out brocade Parker dress, taking it a sexy step further with over-the-knee Jimmy Choo boots and a black lizard-embossed Rebecca Minkoff minaudiere.
November 16, 2013
3. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr was snapped arriving at the JFK airport in an indigo-and-white print Michael Kors dress that she styled with a python Michael Kors belt, a navy coat that she draped over her shoulders, a black Samantha Thavasa bag, an Anita Ko ring and nude Michael Kors pumps.
November 16, 2013
4. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung celebrated the launch of her new collaboration with Eyeko in a black netted Carven dress, adding a whimsical spin with a heart-shaped pendant and charming Charlotte Olympia kitty flats.
Solange Knowles
