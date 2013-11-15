Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 15, 2013
1. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Jennifer Lawrence continued her Hunger Games promotional tour in Italy in a creamy white Christian Dior gown with an asymmetrical hemline and strappy gold sandals. She accessorized with an Ana Khouri hand bracelet and Dana Rebecca Designs earrings.
November 15, 2013
2. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Victoria Beckham was honored at the Bambi Awards in Berlin in a plunging black gown. Emerald Chopard jewels and sleek hair and makeup completed the look.
November 15, 2013
3. Naomie HarrisWHAT SHE WORE Naomie Harris premiered Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom in New York City in a Valentino dress with tribal-inspired embroidery. She accessorized with blue Christian Louboutin pumps, Kwiat jewels, a black clutch and flowing, pinned-back waves.
November 15, 2013
4. Miley CyrusWHAT SHE WORE At the 2013 Bambi Awards, Miley Cyrus worked a black, vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown with circular, bell bottom style sleeves. A vampy red lip and pearl and gold choker necklace added to the unexpected look.
November 15, 2013
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Alexa Chung celebrated the launch of her new eyeliner and mascara set for Eyeko in a floral Erdem dress and classic black pumps.
