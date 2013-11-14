Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 14, 2013
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Taylor Swift looked chic and leggy at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a sequin, floral-print Zuhair Murad mini dress, Dolce & Gabbana ankle strap heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
-
November 14, 2013
2. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE At The Hunger Games: Catching Fire Madrid premiere, Jennifer Lawrence oozed elegance in a navy Christian Dior dress with a sheer skirt and edgy Anthony Vaccarello sandals. She styled her new pixie with roughed-up layers and accessorized with Anna Khouri black diamond wing earrings and a Rona Pfeiffer ring.
-
November 14, 2013
3. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Miranda-Kerr attended a Michael Kors/Elle Japan event in Tokyo in a white and black Michael Kors glittery gown with triangle cutouts on the sides. Bulgari jewels and a side-swept 'do completed the look.
-
November 14, 2013
4. Kristen WiigWHAT SHE WORE Kristen-Wiig hit the premiere of The Secret Life of Walter Mitty at AFI Fest in an ivory Balenciaga dress and Christian Louboutin heels. A sleek, pulled back bun finished the look.
-
November 14, 2013
5. Evan Rachel WoodWHAT SHE WORE Evan Rachel Wood looked classic in a Robert Rodriguez dress at a Charlie Countryman screening hosted by Ploom in New York City. She accessorized with Jimmy Choo pumps and Rona Pfeiffer earrings.
November 14, 20131 of 5
Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE Taylor Swift looked chic and leggy at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a sequin, floral-print Zuhair Murad mini dress, Dolce & Gabbana ankle strap heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM