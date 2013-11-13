Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 13, 2013
1. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Elizabeth Banks stole the show at The Hunger Games: Catching Fire Berlin premiere in a fully embellished Elie Saab gown with a sweetheart neckline and thin metallic belt. A silver Kara Ross clutch and drop earrings polished off the look.
-
November 13, 2013
2. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Jennifer Lawrence looked sweet and chic at The Hunger Games: Catching Fire Madrid Photocall in a blue and white Alexander McQueen crop top and pencil skirt. She accessorized with a choppy pixie, EF Collection ring and Jimmy Choo pumps.
-
November 13, 2013
3. Lupita Nyong'oWHAT SHE WORE Lupita-Nyong'o stopped by the GQ Men Of The Year Party in a powder pink Cushnie et Ochs sheath dress with cutout details. A matching pale pink clutch, white Christian Louboutin pumps, a Devi Kroell wooden clutch and Dana Rebecca Designs earrings finished the look.
-
November 13, 2013
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Piperlime Guest Editor Olivia Palermo stopped by the brand's SoHo store in N.Y.C. wearing a printed Tibi dress over a Rebecca Taylor blouse. She accessorized with Schutz pumps.
-
November 13, 2013
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Alexa Chung attended the Tunnel of Love Fundraiser Party in aid of the British Heart Foundation in a black velvet minidress, navy coat and T-strap flats. Tousled locks and natural makeup completed the effortless look.
